The Milwaukee Election Commission wants answers from the U.S. Post Office after 269 absentee ballots arrived a day too late to be counted.

The election commission received only 20 absentee ballots in the mail on Election Day. Another 269 arrived the next day.

Executive Director Paulina Gutierrez said it is highly unusual to get such a small number of ballots on Election Day, followed by a much larger delivery the following morning.

The office said that of those received late, most were either postmarked on or before April 6 or not postmarked at all.

Watch: Milwaukee Election Commission investigates hundreds of late absentee ballots from the U.S. Post Office

Milwaukee County sees 'unusual' number of late absentee ballots

"Our vision is that every eligible vote counts, and the fact that we have voters here who followed the rules and did everything that they were supposed to do, their ballot, their vote did not count, and that is deeply unsettling," Gutierrez said.

"So we are looking forward to hearing back from the post office to find out what happened," Gutierrez said.

The Milwaukee Election Commission is investigating along with the post office into what happened with the ballots.

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