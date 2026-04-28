Milwaukee crews work around the clock to clear massive fallen trees after damaging winds hit the city

Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews are working around the clock to clean up after brief, intense storms brought damaging winds that toppled massive trees across the city Monday.

A department spokesperson reported receiving over 500 calls for service regarding the storm. Crews have extended their hours to help with cleanup efforts across Milwaukee and beyond.

Watch: Crews work to clean up downed trees after Monday's strong winds:

Crews work to clean up storm damage in Milwaukee

In the Riverwest neighborhood near Humboldt and Concordia, crews started working around 9 a.m. to remove a massive tree that fell onto two homes. The tree has since been removed, though the sidewalk still requires repairs.

Gregory, who bought his home about a year ago, sustained the majority of the damage from the fallen tree. He watched the work unfold from his home this morning and is currently working with his insurance company.

"My mind is [on] that large gaping hole in my roof and what other damage has been done and what I have to do to shore this up before I get water inside," Gregory said.

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