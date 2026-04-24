Milwaukee County's top HR official resigns after raising concerns

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County's Chief Human Resources Officer, Margo Franklin, is resigning from her position, according to a county spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, Franklin raised concerns prior to her resignation that Milwaukee County felt warranted an investigation. Because of this, the county is not releasing her resignation letter, citing a state statute and saying that the document is relevant to the investigation.

“During her time managing the Milwaukee County Department of Human Resources, Margo led several key initiatives that have produced meaningful reforms to our pension, compensation, and talent retention systems," County Executive David Crowley said in a statement. "I want to thank her for her years of service to Milwaukee County employees, retirees, and residents.”

The county said they can confirm that the nature of their investigation is not a criminal matter and that none of the concerns raised rise to the level of criminal conduct. The county is investigating an "internal matter."

In January, an administrative error by someone on Franklin's team caused a healthcare contract with United Healthcare to lapse. Employee and retiree benefits expired at the end of December 2025, but the issue wasn't identified until late January 2026.

The County Board of Supervisors quickly approved a new contract with United Healthcare.

In February, Franklin told County supervisors that she took accountability for the situation, though she did not take the blame or admit fault.

It's unclear what concerns Franklin raised that the county is now investigating.

Franklin was appointed to the role of Chief Human Resources Officer by Crowley in 2020. Before that, she served as the county's Director of Employee Relations.

Franklin's last day with the county will be May 1st.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip