Milwaukee County suicide report reveals post-pandemic rise among Black residents, men, older adults

A new Milwaukee County report shows suicides among Black residents, men, older adults, and firearm-related deaths all rose after the COVID-19 pandemic. For Sylvester Jackson, those numbers are not just data — they are personal.

"It's not about statistics, it's much about human beings' lives," Jackson said.

Jackson knows the weight of that reality firsthand. Years of trauma, abuse, addiction, and loss pushed him to a breaking point while serving time in prison.

"Young men from the age of 7, you know, to the age of 13, sexually abused, mentally abused, physically abused, spiritually misled, Jackson said. "When you get tired of being hurt, you start learning how to hurt other people."

"When you get so far down to where you feel there's no hope, the only thing left for you is to just call it a day," Jackson said.

That hopelessness eventually led Jackson to attempt to take his own life behind bars.

"I just felt hopeless, and at that particular time in prison, I just went out to tell the guard that, you know, I feel like harming myself, and I was ordered back to my room, and I would think, OK, they don't care. Why don't I care, you know, why should I?... so I went in my room, and I took all the pills that I had, which was a lot, and I just started swallowing," Jackson said.

TMJ4 Sylvester Jackson

Another inmate saw what was happening and helped save his life.

"I was spared so that I can help spare someone else's life," Jackson said.

Today, Jackson runs Believers for Change, helping people facing trauma, addiction, and mental health struggles.

"We want them to know it's there and it's possible if they want to do it," Jackson said.

He believes real change requires going directly to the people who need help most.

"We can't sit in the office and ask people to come see us. We have to go out there and see the peoples in their space… I'm here to tell you there is a better way out," Jackson said.

"You won't get it by sending out flyers; you have to go out there and engage people and find out what's the temperature of this neighborhood," Jackson said.

TMJ4 Minister Sylvester Jackson & Lavansa Jackson - Belivers For Change



"You wasn't delivered for you. You were delivered to be an example for somebody else," Jackson said.

Jackson also pointed to systemic conditions as a driver of the crisis.

"When you create destitution… you're creating a vacuum of violence, hopelessness, despair," Jackson said.

"If we're not addressing the cause of something, how are we going to resolve it?" Jackson said.

"If we're not looking at what caused the root of that problem, how we really going to address it?" Jackson said.

TMJ4 BelieversforChange.ORG

The county report found firearm-related suicides in Milwaukee County rose more than 20%, now making up more than half of all suicides countywide.

Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor, said the scale of the increase stood out.

"We knew that there was an increase in firearms, but just the amount of increase, I think, was surprising," Weston said.

Weston said Black residents were among those most affected by the post-pandemic shift.

"Black populations in particular had a rise in suicidal activity before versus after the pandemic," Weston said.

TMJ4 Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor

He also pointed to loneliness as a factor driving risk among older adults.

"Loneliness as people get older, can become depression. It can become anxiety," Weston said.

Weston said younger people are also facing significant pressures.

"Younger populations are incredibly affected by mental health issues, by loneliness, by social media pressures," Weston said.

Greg Wesley, president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, said the report's findings on who is most at risk were not what he anticipated.

"I don't know if I expected it to be focused on African American males and older populations," Wesley said.

Wesley said the report sends an important message to those who are struggling.

"Those who are suffering know that people are paying attention," Wesley said.

TMJ4 Greg Wesley, president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation

County leaders said the report will help guide future suicide prevention efforts across Milwaukee. Weston said reaching out for help can start with a single step.

"The first step can be simple… and that's to call 988," Weston said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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