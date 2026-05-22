MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks is proposing a super splashpad to replace the old activity pool at Washington Park, and west side residents got their first chance to weigh in on the project Wednesday.

The project is still in the early planning stages, but the proposed super splashpad could include features like spray cannons, splash tunnels, climbing areas and shaded seating spaces.

County leaders say the Washington Park activity pool closed because of aging infrastructure, rising maintenance costs and staffing challenges.

WATCH: Milwaukee County Parks is proposing a super splashpad to replace the old activity pool at Washington Park

Milwaukee County Parks plans super splashpad at Washington Park

Some residents at Wednesday's meeting said while they understand the county's financial constraints, they have concerns about losing a traditional pool, saying families now have to travel farther to find one nearby.

Others — including some of the youngest community members there — were already imagining what they'd like to see in the new space.

"I want one of those dunk can things, the bucket that dumps on your head I like that. "

"I want a twirly dark slide when you go in."

Wednesday's meeting was the first of several planned community gatherings. Consultants will come on board next, followed by another meeting to review early design ideas and amenities. Residents can also continue sharing feedback all summer long both online and at future gatherings.

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