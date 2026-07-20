Milwaukee County opens disaster center for April flood victims

A Disaster Recovery Center will open Tuesday in Milwaukee County to assist individuals who have uninsured losses or emergency needs related to the April 13 – 23, 2026, storms and flooding.

Impacted residents will have the opportunity to speak to representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration and Wisconsin Emergency Management to get help applying for federal assistance, receive updates on a FEMA application for assistance, and learn about the appeals process.

The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is August 31.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the lower level of 7630 W. Mill Road. The center will remain open until further notice.

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