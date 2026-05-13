Milwaukee County employee injured after being struck by county vehicle

A county employee was transported to a hospital around 3:05 p.m. Tuesday after being struck by a Milwaukee County Department of Transportation truck in Franklin.

According to the Franklin Police Department, the truck was being used for road work in the area when the crash occurred.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

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