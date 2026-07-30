A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office deputy used his squad car to stop a wrong-way driver early Wednesday morning, and a separate wrong-way driving incident was also caught on camera in Waukesha County.

In the Milwaukee County incident, a driver passed 22 vehicles going the wrong direction and drove through a construction zone before Deputy Hobbs and his K-9, Creed, moved his squad car in front of the vehicle to stop it.

Watch: Milwaukee County deputy uses squad car to stop wrong-way driver going nearly 5 times over legal limit

Wrong-way drivers caught on camera

The wrong-way driver, a 39-year-old woman, said she was on her way to pick up her kid. She was taken into custody for a suspected OWI after testing nearly 5 times over the legal limit. Nobody was hurt.

In Waukesha County, video from the DOT shows a driver going the wrong way on I-94. The driver eventually got back on the right way. I reached out to the sheriff's office but have not heard back about whether the driver was arrested or any other details.

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