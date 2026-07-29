Milwaukee County Deputy Sheriff, K-9 recovering after driver slams into squad car

OAK CREEK — Milwaukee County Deputy Sheriff S. Mindel and his K-9 partner were injured on Monday morning on I-41 in Oak Creek after a driver slammed into their squad, claiming they felt fatigued at the end of a long road trip.
The squad had its emergency lights flashing, blocked lanes to redirect traffic, and protected those involved in a separate crash.
Mindel is currently recovering; however, his K-9, a 6-year-old Shepherd-Malinois, Ryker, is still fighting to recover, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post on Tuesday evening.
MCSO reminded drivers that if they are too fatigued to drive or see emergency lights ahead, they should pull over and rest.
They are also asking for positive thoughts or prayers for Ryker at this time.
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