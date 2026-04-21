Milwaukee Common Council approves Karin Tyler to head Community Wellness and Safety Office

The Milwaukee Common Council voted Tuesday to confirm Karin Tyler to lead the Office of Community Wellness and Safety.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Community split on Milwaukee violence prevention director nominee as weekend violence renews debate

Tyler has served in the role since Adam Procell's resignation in January. Mayor Cavalier Johnson has been working since then to appoint her to the position; however, in March, the Common Council sent the nomination back to committee for further consideration after receiving multiple letters from concerned citizens who claimed Tyler is difficult to reach and has a reputation for canceling meetings.

The appointment passed by a 9-3 vote Tuesday, with two aldermen abstaining.

The Office of Community Wellness and Safety was formerly known as the Office of Violence Prevention. It is tasked with stopping violence before it starts through community-wide intervention.

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