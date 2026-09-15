Milwaukee Co. proposes 15 mph Oak Leaf Trail speed limit; some cyclists call for better etiquette

CUDAHY — Milwaukee County Parks Department is proposing a 15 mph speed limit on the Oak Leaf Trail and other park pathways where cycling is allowed, citing the growing use of e-bikes.

The proposed limit would apply to all allowed trail vehicles, including e-bikes, scooters, and pedal bikes.

See the full story from Paris Fransway in the video below

Milwaukee County proposes 15 mph Oak Leaf Trail speed limit

James Frame cycles around 300 miles a month and has noticed an increase in e-bikes on the trail.

"They are everywhere."

Frame has witnessed e-bikes have close calls firsthand.

"He looked like he might have been 13 [years old]. He came whizzing around the corner, definitely going over 15 mph; he had to be going about 20 [miles per hour]," said Frame. "As he came around the corner, his back tire got loose and he slid and got squirrely, but he caught it. He saved himself from the crash, but that could have been different."

TMJ4 James Frame in his garage where he keeps his bicycles

Frame supports the proposed speed limit.

"If he had been following a 15 mph speed limit, that wouldn't have happened," said Frame

But Frame says speed isn't the biggest issue. He was involved in an accident with an e-bike earlier this month that he blamed on a lack of awareness.

"All of a sudden, they both made a left to go off of the trail, but they never looked behind them to see if anyone was coming," said Frame. "I went down face first."

Sheridan Park Friends has been working to ensure trail users know the proper trail etiquette. The group worked with Milwaukee County Parks to get five signs put up along the Oak Leaf Trail on a trial basis. The signs are printed in large letters cyclists can easily see while riding and tell them to "share the trail," "slow down," and announce their presence when passing.

"We just wanted something, some single simple message that they can see as they are riding by so they don’t have to get off their bike; and it might just stick in their head that, 'Oh, I have a bell I should ring it when I am going to pass this group,'" said Sheridan Park Friends Chair Colleen Grundy.

TMJ4 Sheridan Park Friends Chair Colleen Grundy with a trail etiquette sign the Friends group worked to get put up

She has noticed an increase in overall trail users.

"If you would have asked me three to four years ago, [if a speed limit was needed], I would have said I didn’t think it is necessary, but I do think it is necessary now, especially in the more popular sections of the park," said Grundy.

Under the proposed ordinance, enforcement would only occur where speed limit signs are posted.

"I don’t think the fear of being ticketed is probably what is going to help, but maybe just the awareness that this is an area where we need to go slow," said Grundy.

"I don’t even know how that would be enforced, when they are off on those trails, there is no body around to stop them and write them a ticket," said Frame.

Frame believes dedicated bike infrastructure is a more comprehensive solution.

"I don't think a speed limit is going to do anything about the attention span. I think the only way that this is going to be solved is through dedicated bike infrastructure," said Frame.

Dale Feuling rides an e-bike on the trail and says the pedal assist helps him manage hills.

"As I'm getting older, the hills are a little difficult, so I use the pedal assist when I am going up the hills," said Feuling

TMJ4 Dale Feuling with his e-bike on the Oak Leaf Trail

Feuling says he has seen some riders going too fast, but believes the proposed 15 mph limit is too low.

"Biking and naturally going down a hill... 20 miles per hour, you have to have at least that."

He agrees, however, that better trail awareness is needed.

"I think a lot of the younger generation that are getting these e-bikes just don't have the etiquette of knowing that they are being a pain in the butt by going so fast," said Feuling.

The Milwaukee County Board's Parks and Culture Committee is expected to consider the proposal at its next meeting on September 29.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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