MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee leaders, community organizations and families gathered Saturday to close out the city’s second annual MKE Peace Week, a week focused on violence prevention and community healing.

The week included conversations with young people, survivors of gun violence and individuals re-entering society after incarceration, all aimed at building safer neighborhoods through shared dialogue.

Watch: Community leaders from across Milwaukee came together Saturday to conclude MKE Peace Walk with a Peace Walk; leaders are working to keep young people engaged in healthy activities during summer months when school is not in session.

Milwaukee closes Peace Week with walk and kickoff of free youth summer programs

Bridget Whitaker with Safe & Sound, a non-profit whose mission is to unite residents, youth, law enforcement and community resources to build safe and empowered neighborhoods, says the focus now is making sure that momentum continues into the summer months, when kids often have more unstructured time.

TMJ4 News Bridget Whitaker, Safe & Sound

Whitaker adds that there is both excitement and concern heading into summer, especially when it comes to keeping young people engaged.

“I think that so often people are thinking about summer, the excitement of summer, but there's also some anxiety about what we can expect for our young people, how can we get them active," Whitaker explained.

Community members at Saturday’s Peace Walk echoed that message of continued engagement.

Attendee Farina Brooks says she believes Milwaukee should carry that energy year-round.

TMJ4 News Farina Brooks, MKE Peace Walk attendee

“I think it needs to be MKE Peace Year," Brooks noted.

Brooks also pointed to the importance of people working directly in neighborhoods to prevent violence and respond in real time.

“These teams that are out here, boots to the ground doing the work, showing up at these shootings and conflicts," Brooks said.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says the peace walk reflects a broader effort to unify the city around public safety and shared responsibility.

TMJ4 News Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Johnson adds that the goal is collective action.

"All of us need to do this in union. We need to do this together. All of us marching to one beat, marching to one accord to show this community that everybody’s got a role to play as it relates to public safety," Johnson explained.

Saturday's event also marked the kickoff of the city’s Summer of Healing initiative, which offers free programming for youth focused on mentorship, mental health, sports and conflict resolution.

Karin Tyler with the City of Milwaukee's Department of Community Wellness and Safety says the work must continue beyond just one week of events. She adds that the city is committed to its youth.

TMJ4 News Karin Tyler, City of Milwaukee Department of Community Wellness and Wafety

“This city is worth fighting for, our youth is worth fighting for," Tyler said.

Tyler also notes progress in reducing violence but said more work remains.

“We see our homicide numbers trending down by almost 17% but we got to keep going because that’s not even good enough," Tyler explained.

Tyler says that no loss is acceptable and violence can be prevented.

Organizers say the Summer of Healing programs are free and aim to give young people structured, positive opportunities throughout the summer months.

The City Champs Foundation also showcased youth programming at the Peace Walk, using martial arts and physical activity to build confidence and discipline.

Jared Bell with the City Champs Foundation says access to those programs can make a lasting difference.

TMJ4 News Jared Bell, City Champs Foundation

“Once a kid gets the confidence to be himself it’s like a waterfall opens up and you have a whole new kid," Bell explained.

He also notes that many families cannot afford similar training programs.

“Many of these gyms cost upwards of $150 a month. Lots of these kids just don’t have access," Bell said.

Organizers say the goal is to carry the message of peace beyond a single week and into everyday community action.

If you are interested in learning more about these programs, you can click here.

If you are interested in signing up for City Champs, you can click here.

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