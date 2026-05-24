Milwaukee civil rights activist, community leader Lucille Berrien passed away at 98

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee civil rights activist and longtime community leader Lucille Berrien passed away on Friday at the age of 98.

Born in 1928, Berrien was the first African American woman to run for mayor of Milwaukee in 1972. She also ran for State Treasurer of Wisconsin in 1990.

In 2021, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to rename Lindbergh Park to Lucille Berrien Park, located at the corner of Nash and 16th Street.

According to a statement from Von Communications, funeral and memorial arrangements are being handled by Paradise Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Visitation, memorial service and burial information will be announced at a later time.

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