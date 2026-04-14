Milwaukee celebrates 414 Day with citywide events, special admission deals and local community pride

Milwaukee is celebrating 414 Day in a big way, with events, deals and citywide pride happening all day long.

The morning kickoff began at 6 a.m. with a sunrise light show with Light the Hoan, with the celebration continuing along South Water Street.

At 11 a.m., the Milwaukee City Hall flag drop will take place and features free Milwaukee pretzels and free breakfast burritos.

Throughout the city, residents can take advantage of $4.14 admission deals at the Milwaukee County Zoo, the Mitchell Park Domes and the Harley-Davidson Museum.

Food and drink specials are also a major part of the celebration, with $4.14 drink specials at Bars and Recreation locations across the city, alongside an all-day celebration at the 3rd Street Market Hall. The Deer District is hosting its own celebration from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sports fans and music lovers can also get in on the deals. The Milwaukee Brewers are giving away a 414 t-shirt to the first 10,000 fans. Summerfest is offering a 3-day pass for $41.40, and Historic Milwaukee is selling individual neighborhood prints for $4.14.

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