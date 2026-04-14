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Milwaukee celebrates 414 Day with citywide events, special admission deals and local community pride

From $4.14 admission deals at the Milwaukee County Zoo to a sunrise light show at Light the Hoan, the city is celebrating 4-1-4 Day with events, food specials and giveaways all day long.
414 Day
TMJ4
The 414 Day / Milwaukee Day flag at City Hall, in April of 2023
414 Day
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Milwaukee is celebrating 414 Day in a big way, with events, deals and citywide pride happening all day long.

The morning kickoff began at 6 a.m. with a sunrise light show with Light the Hoan, with the celebration continuing along South Water Street.

At 11 a.m., the Milwaukee City Hall flag drop will take place and features free Milwaukee pretzels and free breakfast burritos.

Throughout the city, residents can take advantage of $4.14 admission deals at the Milwaukee County Zoo, the Mitchell Park Domes and the Harley-Davidson Museum.

Food and drink specials are also a major part of the celebration, with $4.14 drink specials at Bars and Recreation locations across the city, alongside an all-day celebration at the 3rd Street Market Hall. The Deer District is hosting its own celebration from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sports fans and music lovers can also get in on the deals. The Milwaukee Brewers are giving away a 414 t-shirt to the first 10,000 fans. Summerfest is offering a 3-day pass for $41.40, and Historic Milwaukee is selling individual neighborhood prints for $4.14.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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