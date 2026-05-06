MILWAUKEE — A career fair and luncheon in Milwaukee is giving 18- to 24-year-olds a first look at high-demand careers in the skilled trades — no experience required.

Ezekiel Hope is hosting the event Wednesday at Gather at the Deer District, on National Skilled Trades Day. The event connects young adults to unions, employers, and training programs ready to put people to work. Registration is required to attend.

Jim Gaillard, vice president of Ezekiel Community Development Corporation and a master electrician, says the need for skilled workers is urgent. Workers are aging out of the trades, and the gap is growing fast.

"They're going to need 80,000 electricians… every year for the next 10 years to try to fill the gap," Gaillard said.

TMJ4 Ezekiel Hope is hosting a free career fair and luncheon at Gather at the Deer District on May 6 for 18- to 24-year-olds

A 2022 study found that 49 percent of youth have never considered careers in the skilled trades. Gaillard says a lack of visibility in Black and brown communities is part of the problem. In Wisconsin, less than 1percent of electricians are African American. Nationwide, only about 10 percent are African American.

Watch: Milwaukee career fair connects young adults to skilled trades jobs on National Skilled Trades Day

Milwaukee career fair connects young adults to skilled trades jobs on National Skilled Trades Day

Gaillard says historical barriers — including nepotism among skilled workers — kept those opportunities out of reach for many communities for generations.

"It doesn't have to be a pipeline to prison… here's an opportunity you can have… and I'll show you can do it," Gaillard said.

TMJ4 Jim Gaillard, vice president of Ezekiel Community Development Corporation and a master electrician

He says the trades offer a path to stability and success that many young people may not know exists.

"We know that college isn't for everyone, and the skilled trades provide great career opportunities where there is a dire need for workers AND these jobs pay family-supporting wages," Gaillard said.

Now in its third year, the event has previously drawn audiences from the community, corporate sector, unions, and government. This year's addition of a career fair is designed to bring in a younger crowd.

"This is the 3rd year we've had it… and it's important to let people know what we do and why we do it," Gaillard said.

TMJ4 Milwaukee event opens doors to skilled trades careers for young adults

Organizers say the goal is straightforward.

"We were like, let's fill this room of 18 to 24-year-old people that want to get into the trades," Gaillard said.

During the luncheon, the Zilber Family Foundation will be honored with Ezekiel Hope's Community Partner Award for its long-standing support of the organization.

For Gaillard, the work is about more than jobs.

"We want more people from our community to take part in building our community… we have a shortage in the skilled trades," Gaillard said.

The career fair and luncheon are free for individuals ages 18 to 24, but registration is required. Sponsorship and participation opportunities are also still available. For more information or to register, visit ezekielhope.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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