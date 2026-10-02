MILWAUKEE — Local Milwaukee businesses are gearing up for some of their biggest crowds of the season as the Brewers make their fourth straight trip to the playoffs.

Visit Milwaukee, the city's tourism agency, says each home playoff game brings about $5.1 million in economic impact to the area.

The San Diego Padres are coming to American Family Field on Saturday and Sunday, with games at 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

Watch Alonna Johnson's video report below:

Milwaukee businesses ready for bigger crowds as Brewers head to playoffs

Magoo's on the Mound has been through playoff runs before, and its staff is ready for the rush.

"We've been doing this for years, so for the employees, it's not anything new to them. It's just the volume," Brittney Ellis said.

Alonna Johnson

Ellis said the bar expects even bigger crowds than on Opening Day, with three shuttles planned to keep things running.

"We look forward to, as a business, getting to this point. Seeing the Brewers success knowing that we're gonna have three shuttles running. It's gonna be just a smooth-moving machine kind of if you will," Ellis said.

WATCH: Milwaukee businesses ready for Brewers' 4th straight playoff run

Milwaukee businesses ready for bigger crowds as Brewers head to playoffs

James Moran of Moran's Pub in South Milwaukee said he expects the area to get lively during playoff season.

"Whenever the local teams go far, it just helps a ton. Business could be two to three times busier than it was the previous weekend," Moran said.

The bar will have televisions on for the games.

Alonna Johnson

If the Brewers need a Game 5 against the Padres, Moran said he'll host a bigger watch party outside on the street, pending city confirmation.

"If the Brewers need a Game 5 against the Padres, it'll be outside on the street. It's playoff season, everything is amped. It really goes up a notch, and that's what I'm excited to see on the street," Moran said.

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