Milwaukee business owners see financial benefits as Brewers continue in playoffs

MILWAUKEE — Each Milwaukee Brewers home playoff game generates about $5.1 million in economic impact for the region, according to Visit Milwaukee — with the money flowing to local businesses, servers, bartenders and hotels.

The city's tourism agency reports a 10% to 12% increase in hotel room stays in Milwaukee County during every Brewers home game.

"But anywhere you see a hotel in Milwaukee County in the region, it's going to get a little extra traffic. You're going to see people popping up everywhere, so it's going to be exciting," Josh Albrecht, chief marketing officer of Visit Milwaukee, said.

Watch Alonna Johnson's video report below:

Milwaukee businesses see boost during Brewers playoff games

Third Street Market Hall, a popular destination for locals and visitors, is among the businesses seeing an increase in foot traffic during the playoffs.

"What it means to them is just a lot of business, influx of business from out of town from inside Wisconsin, and it just trickles down to the ownership down to their chefs, their employees and their families," Omar Shaikh, co-owner of Third Street Market Hall, said.

Alonna Johnson

Brewers watch parties are also driving big business for local bars and restaurants, whether at Third Street Market Hall or at American Family Field.

Drip Chocolate MKE, a dessert shop offering dipped treats like cheesecakes and strawberries, has a location at Third Street Market Hall and started selling at American Family Field this season.

Jada Baake, with the shop, said the Brewers' playoff success has translated directly into a 40% increase in sales, requiring the shop to order more products to keep up with demand.

Alonna Johnson

"With us winning, it brings more people out and that helps us business owners show our what we are offering," Baake said. "Being at the Brewers stadium is amazing. The energy is crazy right now. It's wonderful,"

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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