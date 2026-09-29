MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Transit System is facing financial challenges that is leading to them needing to make a 25% reduction in bus service. Before any decisions are made, the agency is hosting a series of open houses to gather community feedback.

MCTS is asking riders to weigh in on two possible approaches to cutting service. The ridership concept would put frequent service on few busier routes. The coverage concept would put more routes on the roads, but they run less frequently.

WATCH: MCTS seeks input on 25% bus service cuts

Milwaukee bus riders weigh in as MCTS plans to cut 25% of service over financial challenges

MCTS says operating costs are rising faster than revenue, and the agency needs to reduce services by 25% to keep its budget balanced over the next three years.

Riders along the Green Line — a route that runs about every 15 minutes on weekdays — say either option would disrupt their daily routines.

Alonna Johnson

"Both sound super inconvenient just because I have to get to work at like 9 o'clock and it takes usually 30 minutes. And if they change routes or make them less frequent, then I'll have to get out here like one hour early, get to work like one hour early, stand around for like 30 minutes," MCTS bus rider Demetry said.

Rhonda Rodriguez said she would prefer fewer routes over less frequent service.

Alonna Johnson

"I will have fewer routes because we don't wanna be standing outside for a long period of time, especially when the snow hits the ground and it gets cold," Rodriguez said.

MCTS is holding four open houses over the next few weeks.



Wednesday: Independence First in Walker's Point from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday: Wauwatosa Public Library on West North Avenue from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9: Milwaukee Public Library - Center Street Branch from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 13: United Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a presentation in Spanish

The public can also provide online comment on the concepts if you are unable to make it in person.

No specific routes are being discussed at this time. After the public comment period, county supervisors will create a proposal based on the feedback received by the end of the year.

Public comment will be used again in spring 2027. The final plan is expected by summer 2027.

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