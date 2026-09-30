Milwaukee Brewers prepare to host NLDS after franchise-best 103-win season

The Milwaukee Brewers are preparing to host the National League Division Series at American Family Field on Saturday after finishing the regular season with a franchise-best 103 wins — the best record in baseball.

The bye week leading into Saturday's series opener is giving the team a chance to get healthy, according to shortstop Cooper Pratt.

"It helps everyone, everyone's that's beat up bruised up. stuff. I mean, everyone this late in the season is pretty beat up. It give some time to some guys to get healthy and to get right. But we kinda don't wanna kind of don't want to get away from that. That's why we're kind of practicing and scrimmaging every day," Pratt said.

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Center fielder Garrett Mitchell said this playoff team feels different from past years.

"What feels a little bit different is that we're in it to the 27th out. The game played all 27, and I feel like this year even down to the last out we still have a chance," Mitchell said.

Designated hitter Christian Yelich offered a message about keeping perspective heading into the postseason.

"You just enjoy the experience. Don't let the experience become bigger than you know what you've been used to the entire time in the entire career and know all of our young guys will be fine," Yelich said.

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