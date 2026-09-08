Milwaukee beekeeper says yellow jackets, not honeybees, are the flying insects invading your space

MILWAUKEE — Yellow jackets — not honeybees — are the black and yellow insects buzzing around your food and drinks right now, and experts say there is a reason you are seeing more of them.

We spoke with the Southeast Wisconsin-based wasp and pest control company Mr. Bee over the phone and the company says this year has brought in the more calls than years past.

Watch the video report below:

A Milwaukee beekeeper explains why yellow jackets are swarming this fall and how to keep them away

A mild winter and dry weather allowed yellow jacket colonies to grow large through the summer. By August and September, those hives are completely full, causing the insects to separate and search for food — including your sweet and salty snacks.

Honeybees look different from yellow jackets. They are fuzzy, have a black abdomen and are a bit chubbier than yellow jackets.

Alonna Johnson

Vera Strogolova, a beekeeper who has worked with honeybees for more than a decade and keeps bees in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, said the insects are not out to hurt anyone.

"But for most people, the honeybees or wasps or bumblebees or any insects are not actually looking to sting or hurt the person. They are just looking to find some sweet food," Strogolova said.

Strogolova said staying calm is the best defense.

"If you stay calm, they're going to just go linger for a second or two and then go away. But if you do not want those visitors, you can use those oils like menthol, eucalyptus and peppermint to kind of shoo them away," Strogolova said.

Alonna Johnson

She also said if you find a nest in or near your home, you should call a beekeeper or pest control company to remove it.

For those who want to take action, there are several options:



Lowe's recommends a soap and water solution — 2 tablespoons of dish soap mixed with 1 quart of water — as an effective method.

Lowe's also sells a yellow jacket trap for about $9.

Because yellow jackets are drawn to sweets this time of year, non-deadly traps would use sugary soda, or fruit juice can be effective. Adding a splash of vinegar to the mixture can help deter honeybees and attract the yellow jackets.

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