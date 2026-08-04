Milwaukee beaches closed to swimming due to 'sewer overflow'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Bradford Beach, South Shore Beach and McKinley Beach are closed for swimming following a combined sewer overflow, according to the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD).

The closures only apply to entering the water. The beaches remain open and available for people to be on the sand and use other beach amenities, according to MHD.

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According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website, a discharge or spill of untreated sewage could cause unhealthy water quality conditions. A closure is preemptive because lab results will not be immediately available.

An MHD spokesperson said it tests beach water 3 days a week at Milwaukee's public beaches and determines whether the swimming area should remain open or be placed under an advisory or closure.

MHD said there are 4 signs at Bradford Beach, 2 signs at McKinley Beach and 1 sign at South Shore Beach. It is working with Milwaukee County Parks to add additional signs on the reverse side of the existing signposts so beachgoers in the water can more easily see beach status information.

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