MILWAUKEE — Inside a Milwaukee funeral home Sunday, students in a gun violence prevention program took part in a mock funeral meant to show the devastating impact violence can leave behind.

The emotional exercise at New Golden Gate Funeral Home was part of the “I Will Not Die to Gun Violence” initiative, a 10-week violence prevention program for adults and young people involved in or impacted by gun-related cases.

Watch: Why one Milwaukee man is working to advocate against gun violence by teaching students conflict resolution in his "I Will Not Die to Gun Violence" initiative, and how the program is making a difference.

Milwaukee anti-gun violence initiative prepares to graduate first class

It was created by founder Monte Mabra after his brother, 48-year-old Latroy Harris, was shot and killed in December.

“My brother's memorial service was here,” Mabra said through tears during the event.

"This is taboo for me. I didn’t think this was going to to happen."

TMJ4 News Monte Mabra.

The program teaches conflict resolution and gun violence awareness.

Ten students are set to graduate this week after meeting twice a week throughout the spring.

Mabra said some participants joined through social media outreach while others were referred through the courts.

During the mock funeral, participants portrayed grieving family members mourning an 8-year-old boy killed by gun violence.

Mabra said participants were later invited to walk up to the casket. Inside was a mirror.

“There’s a mirror there today to represent it could’ve been you. It can happen to anyone,” Mabra said.

TMJ4 News Dan Cross, Lashante Martin, and Robert Johnson.

Student Robert Johnson said the experience felt personal.

“This could be any of us,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the program helped him think differently about high-risk situations and the people around him.

“It helps me,” Johnson said. “Gives me different tools on the day-to-day basis on ways to think, high risk situations, people I should stay away from.”

Student Dan Cross said the program challenged participants to think more deeply about violence and where it comes from.

“Violence comes in different shapes, colors and sizes and a lot of it comes from social conditioning,” Cross said.

"I'm a gun owner and father of four. This is a great way to break cycles of violence and teach my children better."

Antonio D. Brown, the man accused of killing Harris, is expected back in court this week.

"I never wanted revenge... My hope and my wish is with this program you’re able to identify the thinking and decisions you make," Mabra added.

Mabra said seven spots remain open for the program’s next summer session.

For questions or information about the initiative, you can call (414) 306-2107.

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