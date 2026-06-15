Meteorologist Lindsey Slater joins Storm Team 4 at TMJ4

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 (WTMJ-TV) is thrilled to welcome back Meteorologist Lindsey Slater to Milwaukee television as the newest member of Storm Team 4. After more than three months of being off the air, Slater's return marks an exciting expansion of the TMJ4 weather team.

Lindsey Slater will make her on-air debut today and will be seen regularly alongside Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky during TMJ4's weekday evening newscasts. Slater will also help Storm Team 4 maintain its strong connection with viewers in Southeast Wisconsin.

“Lindsey knows Southeast Wisconsin and Southeast Wisconsin knows and trusts Lindsey,” said TMJ4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky. “Her passion and weather knowledge combined with deep local roots are hard to find, and exactly who we want with Storm Team 4.”

Slater's extensive broadcasting experience includes nearly a decade on the air in the Milwaukee market, and her forecasting expertise spans all seasons, from tracking lake-effect snow to monitoring severe weather during peak storm season. She has covered significant weather events including severe thunderstorm outbreaks, tornado warnings, and major winter storms that have impacted the entire viewing area.

“I'm thrilled to rejoin Milwaukee television and become part of the Storm Team 4 family,” Slater said. “Weather affects everyone's daily life, and I'm passionate about helping people stay safe and informed. The opportunity to work with Brian Niznansky and the entire TMJ4 team, while staying connected to the community through our innovative approach, is unique and something I'm looking forward to.”

Slater's addition expands Storm Team 4 to five meteorologists, strengthening TMJ4's commitment to comprehensive weather coverage around the clock. She joins Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky and Meteorologists Brendan Johnson, Lauren Larsen, and Jacob Montesano. This larger team ensures viewers receive expert weather forecasting seven days a week, along with a new level of community engagement that makes the meteorologists more accessible to local viewers.

Storm Team 4 continues to be Southeast Wisconsin's most experienced weather team, and Slater's return further solidifies TMJ4's position as the region's weather authority. Her role will not only include traditional forecasting duties but also active participation in community events, school visits, and weather safety education initiatives throughout the viewing area.

Viewers can watch Meteorologist Lindsey Slater weekdays on TMJ4 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. & 6 p.m., with her first forecast airing during today's 4 p.m. newscast.

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