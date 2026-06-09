Meteorologist Brendan Johnson visits Brew-Jas Coffee House's new Bay View location ahead of grand opening

Brew-Jas Coffee House, the Latino-owned, family-run coffee shop rooted in community and art, is expanding with a second Milwaukee location in the Bay View neighborhood.

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson got an early look at the new Howell Avenue location ahead of its June 20 grand opening.

Co-owner Marissa Lopez said the new shop carries the same welcoming spirit as the flagship location on 13th Street off Oklahoma Avenue, which Johnson visited in October 2025.

Watch: Brendan Johnson visits Brew-Jas Coffee House in Bay View:

TMJ4 Pour visits Brew-Jas Coffee House

"We want you to feel at home," Lopez said. "So if you have a big family, we have big tables for you. If you're just here wanting to work, we have space set up for you, but we really want you to stay, get to know us, talk with us, and just feel like this is your place, this is your space."

The Howell Avenue location features artwork from Cocina de Coco, a local artist Lopez said she met while doing markets together.

"I said one day I would love to showcase your artwork if we ever have a space, and so here he is," Lopez said.

The menu includes specialty drinks like a Honey Nut Cheerios latte, cinnamon roll latte, hibiscus tea refresher, and a watermelon mojito refresher.

The grand opening at the Howell Avenue location is scheduled for June 20.

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