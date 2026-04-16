Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
27  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMilwaukee County

Actions

MCTS buses to experience delays, detours Thursday morning due to flooded roadways

Due to flooding on roadways, those who take Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) buses should expect delays and detours on Thursday morning, MCTS announced.
MCTS Bus
TMJ4 News
MCTS Bus
Posted

Due to flooding on roadways, those who take Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) buses should expect delays and detours on Thursday morning, MCTS announced.

Many roadways across the county are flooded following severe storms on Wednesday night. Many vehicles got stuck in flood waters throughout the night, going into the morning.

Flooded road just past 84th Street and Mill Rd in Milwaukee

"We are actively monitoring conditions with the safety of MCTS riders and operators as our top priority," MCTS said.

Real-time information can be located on the RideMCTS.com website or in the Umo app.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 1 p.m. for Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
Chavez, Makaylah Profile Pic 2026.png

Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez