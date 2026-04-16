MCTS buses to experience delays, detours Thursday morning due to flooded roadways

Due to flooding on roadways, those who take Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) buses should expect delays and detours on Thursday morning, MCTS announced.

Many roadways across the county are flooded following severe storms on Wednesday night. Many vehicles got stuck in flood waters throughout the night, going into the morning.

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"We are actively monitoring conditions with the safety of MCTS riders and operators as our top priority," MCTS said.

Real-time information can be located on the RideMCTS.com website or in the Umo app.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 1 p.m. for Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties.

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