MCTS asks Milwaukee County riders how to reshape bus service as budget shortfalls loom

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is asking the public to help make a difficult choice about the future of bus service, as projected budget shortfalls could force the system to operate with 25% less service.

Through its MCTS Forward initiative, the transit system is presenting two concepts showing different ways it could distribute its resources if that reduction becomes necessary.

Watch Gideon Verdin's report in the video player below:

MCTS asks Milwaukee riders to weigh in on bus service cuts as budget shortfalls loom

MCTS stresses that the concepts are not proposed route cuts and that decisions about individual routes have not yet been made.

TMJ4 Passengers aboard an MCTS bus in Milwaukee.

Instead, the agency is asking the public a broader question: should MCTS concentrate its resources on fewer routes where buses can come more frequently, or maintain bus service across more of Milwaukee County with longer waits between buses?

Frequency or coverage?

The first option, called the ridership concept, would prioritize attracting and serving more riders by operating fewer routes with higher frequency.

The second, called the coverage concept, would maintain service across a larger geographic area, but buses would arrive less frequently.

Public feedback on those two approaches will eventually help guide MCTS and the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors as they determine priorities for a future bus network.

For many riders, the decision could ultimately affect transportation they depend on every day.

One rider who catches the bus along Capitol Drive said public transportation is his primary way of getting around.

"I catch the Capitol. I live off the Capitol … because that's the only way I can get around," he said.

tmj4 One rider who catches the bus along Capitol Drive

'I catch the bus all the time'

Alice Tatum also relies heavily on MCTS, particularly when she doesn't have another transportation option.

"My car just went out, but I catch the bus all the time. I got a bus card," Tatum said.

For Tatum, how long she has to wait matters.

"Yeah, I use it enough not to be waiting on it all night," she said.

tmj4 Alice Tatum also relies heavily on MCTS

John McKee said he uses MCTS every day and believes the current system works well for him.

"Every day … yeah, it worked for me real good," McKee said.

Reliability is one of the things he values.

"I don't got to wait long. When it says the time is coming, the bus will be here when the time comes," McKee said.

McKee also praised the people operating the system.

"These bus drivers are doing a great job," he said.

tmj4 John McKee

Why MCTS says the conversation matters beyond bus riders

MCTS says MCTS Forward applies specifically to its fixed-route bus network and could ultimately affect service across all 19 municipalities in Milwaukee County.

The agency argues the discussion also matters to people who don't regularly ride the bus because public transportation affects traffic congestion, access to jobs, schools and medical appointments, as well as employers that rely on workers being able to reach their jobs.

MCTS Forward is a 12- to 18-month initiative created as the transit system confronts projected budget shortfalls over the next several years.

TMJ4

MCTS says it continues to pursue sustainable funding while simultaneously planning for the possibility that it will have to reduce bus service hours.

25 events over six weeks

MCTS and its partners are hosting or attending 25 community events over six weeks to gather feedback.

The events vary in format and include open houses and appearances at existing community events. MCTS is also collecting feedback through an online survey.

The current public engagement period continues through Oct. 26.

MCTS says the feedback will be presented to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors this winter and used to help establish priorities for the next phase of the redesign. Only after that process will MCTS develop actual route proposals and maps.

Those future proposals will also be presented to the public for feedback before final decisions are made.

People who cannot attend an event can learn more about the two concepts and complete the survey through MCTS Forward.

MCTS Forward Public Engagement



Public feedback period: Through Oct. 26

Sept. 30: Transit Plus Paratransit Open House, 1–3 p.m., Independence First, 540 S. 1st St., Milwaukee

Oct. 1: MCTS Forward Open House, 4–6 p.m., Wauwatosa Public Library, 7635 W. North Ave.

Oct. 9: MCTS Forward Open House, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Milwaukee Public Library – Center Street Branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

Oct. 13: MCTS Forward Open House, 5–7 p.m., United Community Center, 1028 S. 9th St. (Spanish-speaking event)

Online: MCTS Forward information and public survey are available through MCTS Forward.

Media contact: Anna — add her full name, title, phone number and email from her signature before publishing.

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