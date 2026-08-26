MILWAUKEE — The Class of 2030 is settling into residence halls across campus Wednesday, with students, families, and moving crews filling the grounds ahead of the first day of classes Monday.

WATCH: Marquette students and families share tips for move-in day success

Marquette University students and parent share move in tips as University welcomes class of 2030 to campus

Students already on campus shared advice for those navigating move-in day for the first time.

"Bring lots of carts, have your parents help you, then also lots of patience because there's everybody moving into the dorm or an apartment the same day and it becomes so chaotic," said Gabriel Mannion, a senior at Marquette University. "You just kind of have to have patience and generosity with people as they kind of stumble and learn themselves what the best way to kind of move in."

Alonna Johnson

"Just be as prepared as you can," added Bella Austria, a graduate student at Marquette University who moved from California. "There's going to be bumps along the way. You might forget some things, but luckily enough, there's a bunch of stores close by."

Alonna Johnson

Brian Lucas, a father traveling from New Jersey to move in his oldest son, said he came prepared with advice gathered from other parents.

Alonna Johnson

"Well, from what I hear, less is more. They're not going to need as much. If anything, I think they could always Amazon or DoorDash whatever they need after the fact. Pay your tuition bill," Lucas said. "You can't get to class if you haven't paid, and I would highly recommend setting an alarm the first day, multiple alarms, so that you don't miss your first class."

Anyone heading near campus should plan for street closures. 13th, 17th and 18th streets between Wells and Wisconsin Avenue. Move-in begins at 8 a.m. and will happen throughout the day Wednesday.

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