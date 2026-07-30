A man died after his car crashed with a semi-truck on I-94 near Rawson Avenue late Wednesday night.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the man was in his mid-to-late 20s and died at the scene. The crash happened at about 10 p.m.
Watch: Man killed in crash with semi on I-94 near Rawson on Milwaukee's south side
Northbound lanes of I-94 were shut down for several hours overnight but have since reopened.
Investigators have not said what may have led to the crash.
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