Man found dead after barricade situation, domestic assault in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A man is dead following a barricade situation that prompted a shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in Burlington Sunday morning.

Burlington police and the Racine County Sheriff's Office responded at 10:22 a.m. to a residence in the 300 block of Lewis Street for a report of an assault in progress.

Officers arrived to find that a man and woman had been involved in a physical altercation inside the home. Police said the female victim had already left the residence before officers arrived. She was later taken to Aurora Medical Center in Burlington for injuries sustained in the assault.

The 43-year-old male suspect remained inside the home. Police said he had told the victim he intended to die by suicide and had access to firearms. Out of an abundance of caution, authorities issued a shelter-in-place alert for the surrounding area.

The Burlington Police Department requested assistance from the Racine County Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team. Crisis negotiators from the sheriff's office worked to communicate with the suspect, offering him resources and attempting to get him to surrender.

After all efforts were exhausted and law enforcement was no longer able to make contact with the suspect, the SWAT team deployed technology to clear the residence. The suspect was found dead inside.

Authorities say there is no threat to the surrounding area.

The suspect's name has not been released. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7. Call or text 988.

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