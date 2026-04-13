Man facing charges for alleged sexual assault at Milwaukee Intermodal Station

A Milwaukee man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the restroom of the Milwaukee Intermodal Station and attempting to sexually assault another woman on her way home from a bar, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states Cephus Tyre Johnson is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of attempted second-degree sexual assault.

According to the complaint, a woman reported that she went to the Milwaukee Intermodal Station on Thursday, April 9, around 6:00 a.m. She told police that while using the restroom, a man from another stall, whom she hadn't initially seen, entered her stall and sexually assaulted her.

According to the complaint, security guards reported that they heard the screaming, came into the restroom, and one of the security guards said they fired a gunshot. The guards said they yelled at the suspect, he let go of the woman, and he was arrested shortly after that.

He was later identified as Cephus Tyre Johnson.

Prior reporting : Alder. Bob Bauman fed up with safety issues at Intermodal Station

The complaint states that in a Mirandized interview, Johnson stated that if he were released, he would kill women.

According to the complaint, in a separate incident on April 8, a woman says she was walking home from a bar around 11:40 p.m., when she was approached by a man who started walking aggressively towards her. She says the man grabbed her skirt and tried to reach up under it. She says she then tried to fight back, and another person came over and yelled at the suspect to stop. She says the suspect then pushed her to the ground with enough force to cause her shoe to fly off and injure her wrist.

The suspect got away, but the complaint states she later identified him as Cephus Tyre Johnson in a photo array.

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