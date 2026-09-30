Man charged after prosecutors say he crawled from manhole, attacked shuttle bus worker outside Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — A West Allis bar owner is calling for more security outside of Fiserv Forum events after one of his employees was knocked unconscious and hospitalized following an attack two weeks ago on Juneau Avenue.

Court records say witnesses saw the suspect going in and out of a street manhole on minutes before the assault.

Watch Ben Jordan's report in the video player below:

Man charged with felonies after crawling from manhole, attacking shuttle driver

John Roots, owner of Natty Oaks Bar, said the incident has left him shaken.

"Absolutely devastated. He's one of my oldest employees; he's one of the most dedicated people that work for me," Roots said.

Prosecutors say the victim, a male shuttle bus worker, was attacked after stepping in to protect a female coworker. According to the criminal complaint, 21-year-old Alandis Tribblet of Milwaukee approached the shuttle bus shortly after the Eric Clapton concert on Sept. 13, pounded on the windshield and yelled at the female driver.

When the male coworker intervened, Tribblet allegedly attacked him.

"From all accounts of it, he was knocked unconscious, and he was kicked and beaten pretty hard," Roots said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious head injuries. He is out of the hospital but still recovering.

Court records show police found Tribblet near a street manhole, which the criminal complaint says he crawled out of minutes before the attack.

Provided to TMJ4 by John Roots Manhole suspect (left), assault victim (right)

The criminal complaint states that he made comments to police about "underground tunnels where they are sex trafficking kids!" While awaiting hospital treatment after his arrest, prosecutors say he bit an officer on the hand.

Tribblet faces two felony charges. The first, battery to an elderly person, stems from the attack on the 63-year-old shuttle bus worker. The second, battery to a law enforcement officer, stems from biting an officer while awaiting hospital treatment following his arrest. He remains in custody and is set to appear in court in November.

The attack has prompted Roots to question whether Fiserv Forum and the Milwaukee Police Department are doing enough to protect workers and visitors during large events.

"If the Milwaukee Police Department can't get enough people to work there and yet Fiserv is saying we have to move these vehicles and do certain things for their security, why is Fiserv not providing more security on the grounds?" Roots said.

TMJ4 John Roots - Natty Oaks Owner

Fiserv referred questions to the Milwaukee Bucks. A Bucks spokesperson said, "We work closely with MPD and our public safety partners to provide a safe environment for guests attending events at Fiserv Forum."

The Milwaukee Police Department declined an interview request and wouldn’t provide specifics on security measures outside of Fiserv Forum during large events.

Roots said he is now taking matters into his own hands — adding surveillance cameras to every bus and moving his drop-off location two blocks from Fiserv Forum. He warned he may stop shuttle operations near the venue entirely if the situation does not improve.

"Truthfully, if we can't find results where I'm moving the shuttle buses to, I will pull my shuttles from that location, and we move a lot of people. I will just stop doing it for the safety of my customers and my drivers, first and foremost," Roots said.

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