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Man arrested after police say he drove into Veterans Park

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TMJ4
Police in veterans park
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Milwaukee police say a man who drove into Veterans Park was arrested on Monday night.

Police say at around 7:19 p.m., officers responded to reports of a suspect with a weapon on the 200 block of N. Art Museum Drive. They say when officers arrived, they saw a vehicle traveling southbound on the walkway in Veterans Park.

Milwaukee police say officers commanded the 35-year-old man driving the vehicle to turn it off. They say he initially refused, but eventually complied with officers and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

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