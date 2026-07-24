Leinenkugel's Cream Puff Ale hits Wisconsin State Fair and gives back with every keg sold

WEST ALLIS — Leinenkugel's is releasing a new limited-edition beer inspired by one of Wisconsin's most beloved fair traditions — the Original Cream Puff.
The Leinenkugel's Cream Puff Ale debuts Aug. 6 and will be available exclusively at the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair while supplies last. The beer commemorates the Wisconsin State Fair's 175th anniversary.
According to a press release, the ale is brewed with Vienna and American honey malts, oats and German noble hops, delivering a pastry-like malt character, a creamy mouthfeel and a subtly sweet vanilla finish.
The Cream Puff Ale also will support the Wisconsin State Fair beyond the 11-day event.
For every keg sold, Leinenkugel's will donate $50 to the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation, which supports year-round art, agriculture and education programming.
The limited-edition Cream Puff Ale will be available throughout the fairgrounds starting Aug. 6.
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