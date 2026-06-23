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Large police presence surrounds Whitefish Bay home; no public safety threat

WFB police presence
TMJ4
WFB police presence
Posted

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — A large police presence can be seen at a home on North Berkeley Boulevard in Whitefish Bay.

A TMJ4 News crew at the scene reports officers from Whitefish Bay and Shorewood police departments are on-site. The crew said they can hear someone using a bullhorn trying to coax a person out of the home.

Neighbors say this has been going on for hours.

Whitefish Bay police confirmed there is no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 News on air and online for updates.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin