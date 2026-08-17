Large police presence reported at Wisconsin State Fair during final night

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — West Allis police assisted State Fair police during an incident at the Wisconsin State Fair on the final night of the 2026 season.

West Allis police have not released details about why they were called or what may have happened. Viewer-submitted video sent to TMJ4 on Sunday night showed a large police presence inside the fairgrounds.

State Fair officials have not responded to a request for information or a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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