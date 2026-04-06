Potawatomi Casino Hotel evacuated after fire breaks out in rooftop HVAC system

A large fire broke out Monday at Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee.

WATCH: Large fire at Potawatomi Casino Hotel:

Large fire burning near Potawatomi Casino Hotel

Video and photos from several of our crews showed a giant black plume of smoke rising into the air.

Officials with the Potawatomi Casino Hotel say a problem with the boiler system led to the fire. They say the building containing the boiler system is being evacuated. They say that does not include the hotel and the hotel is not being evacuated.

Aaron Johnson default

"The entire casino is being evacuated," according to a post from Potawatomi's Facebook page.

MFD Chief Aaron Lipski told TMJ4 that there was a fire in the HVAC air handling system on the roof. The fire is under control, and there are no injuries.

Watch: Ben Jordan escorted away by security while reporting on Potawatomi fire:

Ben Jordan escorted away by security while covering fire at Potawatomi Casino Hotel

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more information is released.

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