LAKE GENEVA, WI — Storms that swept through Walworth County caused widespread damage in Lake Geneva and surrounding areas, leaving thousands without power over the holiday weekend and claiming the lives of three children who drowned after their boat capsized on Geneva Lake.

Alliant Energy says 90% of people in Como, Lake Geneva, and Delavan should have power by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Crews were working on power lines Monday night.

Anthony Silvestri, who owns multiple businesses in downtown Lake Geneva, saw the devastation firsthand.

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"It's been a rough week," Silvestri said. "The loss of life, the loss of power, losing the things that matter the most to them."

Silvestri and others in the community knew they needed to act. On Saturday morning, members of the Business Improvement District Downtown Lake Geneva connected over a group message and began organizing a response.

Watch: Lake Geneva businesses launch recovery fund after devastating storms

Lake Geneva businesses launch recovery fund after devastating storms

"There's obviously a need; we were all talking on Saturday morning. We have just a group message that we were going back and forth on. Tree removal is expensive; it can be very expensive, so we wanted to start something," Silvestri said.

That something is a storm recovery fund, launched by the Business Improvement District Downtown Lake Geneva. As of Monday night, it had raised over $7,000.

The money will be used for tree removal, housing assistance, and repairs not covered by insurance. The group is working with the local Habitat for Humanity for damage intake and assessments.

Silvestri said he hopes the effort helps the community begin to heal.

"When things happen, it's nice to see when everyone gets together, and it kind of goes hand in hand: what can I do for you and how can I do this together to make everyone stronger, make everyone feel loved as we go through a painful time," Silvestri said.

The Gofundme can be found at this link.

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