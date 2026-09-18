HARTLAND, Wis. — Lake Country Lutheran's football team is off to a perfect 4-0 start, and the Lightning say they have the chemistry and firepower to make a deep run this season.

The team credits its early success to the relationships players have built with each other on and off the field.

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Lake Country Lutheran football off to 4-0 start with eyes on a state title run

"Yeah, we're really close. We really work well as a team and we really connect very well on and off the field. I've got really good friends on this team and yeah, we only keep going closer because of football," senior nose guard Will Tetting said.

Head coach Greg Brazgel is now in his 23rd season leading the Lightning, and his message to the team is simple: attack.

"We're gonna come right in your face. We're not worried about it, offensively and defensively. We are on the attack. I called the defense a bunch of velociraptors — just when you look in the face, two more coming from the side. And offensively, we just have so many weapons. You wanna take away our No. 1, No. 2 receiver — three, four, five are coming. You wanna take away our running back — two and three are coming," Brazgel said.

One of those offensive weapons is junior quarterback Will Molnau, who has thrown 10 touchdown passes this season.

"It first starts with the line. They've been blocking fantastic this year. I mean, I haven't any troubles, like how much time I've had to throw. And then our wide receivers are incredible. I just throw it up to them and they make plays. And then our run game is really coming along and we're starting to become a problem on the ground too, as well as the pass," Molnau said.

Four games, four wins — but the Lightning aren't satisfied. The team came up short last season and is determined to finish the job this year.

"I want a ring this year. I wanted it all four years. We came short last year, but this year, I think we really got a good chance with new QB and all these running backs coming in good. Defense playing good," senior linebacker Tyson Graf said.

For Lake Country Lutheran, the goal was never just a perfect start — it's finishing with a state title.

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