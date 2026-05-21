Know before you go: Peak travel times announced for Memorial Day weekend in Wisconsin

Wisconsin drivers can expect hundreds of construction projects across the state this holiday weekend and into the summer. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan ahead and be patient on Wisconsin roads and in work zones.

Peak travel times are expected from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, May 22, and noon to 5 p.m. Monday, May 25.

Most road construction will pause over the holiday weekend to open as many lanes as possible, but drivers may still see some activity throughout the state.

WisDOT encourages drivers to make 511 Wisconsin part of any travel plans, available online at 511wi.gov or through the mobile app. The platform allows users to view live traffic cameras, traffic conditions, construction areas, weather radar, incidents, and more.

Drivers are also asked to pay attention, slow down, and remain distraction-free in work zones.

For a full statewide travel advisory, visit wisconsindot.gov. For real-time travel tools, visit 511wi.gov.

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