Keefe Avenue School parents push back on relocation idea at community meeting

MILWAUKEE — Parents and staff pushed back on an idea that would move Keefe Avenue School students into the Andrew S. Douglas School building.

Milwaukee Public Schools academic superintendents say the idea is driven by both enrollment and infrastructure concerns.

According to the district's long-range master plan, the combined projected 10-year enrollment of Keefe and Douglas schools is less than 300 students combined. Douglas' building has a capacity for nearly 1,200 students, while Keefe continues to face costly maintenance issues.

"The expense to maintain a building of this age with lead issues and water issues, that's the issue," said Jennifer Hernandez, MPS Academic Superintendent.

Hernandez said a move could mean more resources for students, but families say the issue is about community. Camille Collier and Levon Coger, both parents of children at Keefe, want to see investment in the school, not relocation.

"You can tell that the teachers and the office staff care a lot about the kids, so moving to Douglas will just put them in a bigger space for them to have more room to do whatever they want to do. There, it takes the control away," said Collier.

"I think that if they pour more into Keefe and give the community the resources that they need. It'll grow just as well as Douglas. I don't think they giving Keefe a chance," said Coger.

Both parents also said they want more voices at the table.

"Yes, more parents, definitely, so they can speak up for the staff, because they go so hard for our kids," said Coger.

"I do. But you know, in our community as a whole, the parents are not feeling like they're being heard," said Collier.

No official decision was made at the meeting. Academic superintendents said the district will continue to evaluate its options.

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