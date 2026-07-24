Justice Department sues Milwaukee over ordinance requiring officers to show ID, banning face coverings

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Justice Department is suing the city of Milwaukee over its ordinance banning law enforcement from wearing face coverings and requiring them to show identification while on duty.

The issue has been at the center of a battle between the city and the Justice Department for weeks, related to ICE agents wearing face coverings while making arrests.

The 17-page lawsuit names the city, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, City Attorney Evan Goyke, and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

DOJ sues Milwaukee over officer ID, face covering ordinance by TMJ4 News

The Justice Department argues the ordinance puts officers' safety at risk by "forcing agents to reveal their identities during high-risk operations."

The Justice Department is asking the court to declare the ordinance unconstitutional and block its enforcement.

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