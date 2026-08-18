Judge rules 15-year-old suspect in Walker’s Point fatal shooting will face adult court

WAUWATOSA — A judge ruled Monday that a 15-year-old suspect accused in the deadly shooting of David Krause will be tried as an adult.

The latest waiver hearing means two of the three teens charged with felony murder in the death of Krause will now face adult court.

Krause was out celebrating 414 Day on April 14 when he was later found shot and killed in an alley in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. Investigators said Krause had asked three teens for a ride during severe storms.

Weeks ago, a judge ruled that one 16-year-old suspect will not be waived to adult court. TMJ4 cannot name that teen because he will be tried as a minor.

A second 16-year-old, Breontae M. Tyler, was waived to adult court. He faces three felony charges, including felony murder, driving a vehicle without consent and arson of property.

Now, the 15-year-old suspect will also be tried as an adult. Charges are still pending, so the teen cannot yet be identified.

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