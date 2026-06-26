Jacob Misiorowski's fastball is the talk of baseball, so Charles Benson tried to hit one

MILWAUKEE — Jacob Misiorowski's fastball is the talk of baseball right now, so TMJ4's Charles Benson went to find out what it actually feels like to try to hit one.

Benson caught up with Rob Hagedorn, Aaron Goecks, and Riley at the Milwaukee Baseball Academy to put it to the test.

Hagedorn is an admirer of Misiorowski — and these days, who isn't.

"He's putting up ridiculous numbers," Hagedorn said.

As a former college pitcher, Hagedorn is also in awe of the Miz's 100 mph fastball.

"One thing to throw 100 miles an hour, 105 miles an hour. It's another thing to throw 105 miles an hour and hit the zone," Hagedorn said.

Watch: Jacob Misiorowski to pitch against Cubs

Pitching, catching and hitting a 104mph baseball

Hagedorn showed what it was like to hit a ball going that fast using a pitching machine and radar guns to measure speed. Based on Hagedorn's AI calculations, the setup reached a perceived 100 mph given the shorter distance to the plate and the ball traveling at 65 mph. It was still no easy task to hit.

Goecks is a team head coach at the Academy and has seen some fastballs in his college playing days.

"You don't got time to think, it's you know, just react," Goecks said.

It had been decades since Benson's little league days, but he gave it a try — and he made contact!

TMJ4 Charles Benson at bat

The Brewers are opening a seven-game homestand Friday with a three-game series against the rival Chicago Cubs. Misiorowski will be on the mound. He is 8-3 on the season, and over his last 9 starts, he has gone 7-1 with 10 walks and an ERA of 0.45.

This will be the 2nd time Misiorowski has faced the Cubs. He pitched 6 scoreless innings in Chicago in a win at Wrigley earlier in the season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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