Jacob Misiorowski uses platform at American Family Field event to raise awareness about dyslexia

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, known for throwing over 100 miles an hour, is using his platform to help kids navigating dyslexia — drawing on his own experience growing up with the learning difference.

Misiorowski spoke at a special event at American Family Field, sharing his personal story with kids and fans in attendance.

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"It was hard. It wasn't an easy thing to go through school and stuff like that, but you know you had people around you to help you through the ways. It helps a lot to have someone on the outside, tell you what they went through. I think it's awesome. That's exactly what I'm trying to do is to spread word and you help people out that need the help," Misiorowski said.

The Cy Young favorite met with fans at the event, giving attendees a chance to connect with the star pitcher.

Fan Jaxon Carlberg said the experience was a dream come true.

"It was really cool to meet him. Because ever since he started baseball I really wanted to meet him. My entire life and I finally got the chance to do it and Sharp is one of my favorite things that I like at school to do. And because I got invited to this I got to do my lifetime dream," Carlberg said.

Fellow fan Lizzy Slocum said she appreciated Misiorowski taking the time for his supporters.

"It's really cool and it's really nice of him that he's meeting all of his fans. And that he's taking the time out of his day to do this," Slocum said.

The Brewers are scheduled to face the Reds tomorrow night at American Family Field.

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