'It's time for us to give back': Milwaukee woman hopes to help neighbors after fire damages 2 homes

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Milwaukee's north side early Sunday morning, according to the fire department.

The fire happened at a home near 3rd Street and Nash Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Tiffany Moore lives just a few houses down from where the fire started.

"We went to sleep, and everybody was in good spirits. Then we woke up to sirens and water and smell. It just, it gave me all kinds of mixed feelings of wow, this is in our neighborhood," Moore said.

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Milwaukee neighbor hopes to help residents after fire damages two homes

The fire spread to a neighboring house, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

"It's really tragic in our neighborhood. I've been out here 55 years and never experienced a two-house fire this bad," Moore said.

TMJ4 Tiffany Moore is a longtime resident of the neighborhood

Moore says the people who live in the home where the fire started weren't there at the time. MFD said its fire investigative unit was on scene to determine the cause but has not yet shared what started it.

"I want to know. I want to know if it was electrical, if it was set on fire," Moore said.

A woman Moore calls "Miss. Karen" lives in the home the fire spread to.

"Miss. Karen was asleep and her little dog George woke her up to tell her there was a fire," Moore said.

Moore is thankful her neighbor is safe but knows the road ahead won't be easy.

"People have to start over. In our economy, things are high, everything is so expensive. Miss. Karen is older, and she gave so much to our children when our children were young. She would pass out books in the neighborhood," Moore said.

Now, she hopes the community will step up.

"I think it's time for us to give back to her. Figure out where she is and see if she needs anything. Even the people that stayed here, if they need anything," Moore said.

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