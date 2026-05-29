‘It’s just hard to get here now’: Businesses feel impact of National Avenue construction

MILWAUKEE — Businesses along Milwaukee’s National Avenue corridor say a new round of construction closures near South 35th Street is making it harder for customers to reach them, even as many acknowledge the roadwork is needed.

Work at the 35th Street intersection is the latest phase of a yearslong reconstruction project that business owners say is creating short-term challenges along a busy commercial corridors.

Watch: Businesses on Milwaukee's National Avenue corridor say new construction is giving customers a more difficult time reaching them.

Construction slows business on National Avenue in Milwaukee

The City of Milwaukee, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), is rebuilding 2.6 miles of W. National Avenue between S. 39th and South 1st Streets to improve safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Beginning Thursday, the southeast corner at the intersection of S. 35th Street and National Avenue will be closed as part of the project.

At La Chinampa Mexican Restaurant near the intersection, cashier Griselda Renteria says the family-run restaurant, which opened about three months ago, has already felt the impact.

“To us, a really bad impact,” Renteria said. “It’s been bad because not many people know we have parking in the back, and not a lot of people want to come in because of traffic,” she said.

Renteria said some days the restaurant sees only three or four customers.

“We try to promote it best we can on social media, Instagram and Facebook, but we’re pretty slow right now.”

TMJ4 News Griselda Renteria.

A few doors down, customer Terry Kazee says construction and detours have also made it more difficult to get to his regular barbershop appointments.

“Every Thursday I’m at the barbershop,” Kazee said. “Now every Thursday I come, it seems like the streets are bad, trying to find parking, traffic is backed up — it’s just hard to get here now.”

TMJ4 News Terry Kazee

The reconstruction project includes reducing portions of National Avenue from four lanes to two, adding a protected bike track, improving bus stop features and upgrading pedestrian safety infrastructure, according to the city.

Dan Schamerhorn, who works at Mitchell Novelty Company near the intersection, says navigating the area has become more challenging, but that the work is necessary.

“Yes. Look at the road,” Schamerhorn said when asked whether the project is needed. “Being in town here, the growth in traffic is overwhelming.”

TMJ4 News Dan Schamerhorn.

The city says the redesign will improve safety, modernize infrastructure and maintain transit access along the corridor.

The first phase of construction, between S. 39th and S. 27th Streets, is underway this year, with additional phases planned through 2028.

Westbound traffic on National Avenue remains open during construction, while eastbound traffic is detoured around the work zone, according to the city and WisDOT.

Northbound traffic on S. 35th Street south of National Avenue is also closed, while southbound traffic on 35th Street remains open.

The south sidewalk crossing at 35th Street is closed during construction, with intersection work expected to continue through early July.

Several business owners said they support the improvements but hope customers continue visiting during the months of construction ahead.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip