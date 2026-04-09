ISM president pens letter to community from ICE detention center in Indiana

Islamic Society of Milwaukee President Salah Sarsour wrote a letter to his supporters from the ICE detention center in Brazil, Indiana, where he is being detained. The ISM posted the letter on its social media accounts.

Sarsour was arrested at his home earlier this month. The Department of Homeland Security said he is suspected of funding terrorist organizations and lying on his immigration forms.

In his letter, Sarsour said he has been "imprisoned unjustly."

ISM

"The Milwaukee Muslim community is a great community that has always stood on the right side of history, standing with just causes without hesitation," he wrote.

Following his arrest, several members of the Milwaukee Muslim community, as well as other faith and community leaders, gathered at a news conference to show their support for Sarsour, who has lived in Milwaukee for more than 30 years.

Sarsour expressed gratitude for the advocacy in his letter.

"I would like to thank our great allies in the broader community, consisting of people from all cultural backgrounds and faiths, including our Black, Latino, Asian, Christian, and Jewish brothers and sisters," he wrote. "We are stronger when we are united. I ask that we continue this unity by standing together against oppression and working to make our communities and society better for all."

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