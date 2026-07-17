Incredible India Festival returns to Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Incredible India Festival is returning to Milwaukee for its second year, bringing a celebration of Indian culture to Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, July 18, from noon to 10 p.m.

Presented by Sanskriti, the festival promises a journey through Indian culture via music, dance, cuisine, fashion and other cultural experiences celebrating the country's diverse cultural heritage. Tickets are $10.

What to expect

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Authentic Indian food trucks and stalls will offer cuisine from various regions of India, featuring traditional dishes and modern fusion flavors from local vendors.

A colorful Indian market will also be on-site, where festivalgoers can discover jewelry, Indian outfits, intricate henna art, cultural exhibits and more family-friendly activities showcasing Indian artistic traditions.

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Among the planned family-friendly activities are interactive cultural experiences, water-balloon fights for kids and games for seniors.

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Live musical and dance performances will round out the festival experience. Attendees can experience folk and classical dances, live music performances by local singers and percussionists, and a fashion showcase featuring both traditional and modern Indian attire.

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Festival information

Henry Maier Festival Park is located at 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee.

Tickets are available here. Festival policies — including Henry Maier Festival Park's security screening, bag policy, prohibited items and service animal guidelines — can be found here.

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