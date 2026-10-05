‘I was just jacked’: Brewers fans across Wisconsin go viral celebrating Jackson Chourio's game-winning hit

MILWAUKEE — Jackson Chourio's game-winning hit knocked in 2 runs in Sunday night's playoff game, sending Brewers fans into a frenzy — and the reaction videos have been seen by millions online.

Thousands more have shared the joy of watching others react to the game-winning hit online.

One of those viral videos came from Christine Fischer of Pewaukee. Stuck on the tarmac at O'Hare International Airport on a flight back from Las Vegas, Fischer was watching the game when a pilot announcement cut in right before the final pitch — and her screen went blue.

Provided to TMJ4 Christine Fischer — Brewers fan stuck on Tarmac

The game came back on right as the winning runner touched home plate for a 4-3 comeback win against the San Diego Padres.

"Such an exciting walkoff and then I'm trying not to scream and disrupt my fellow passengers," Christine Fischer said.

Her cell phone video capturing the chaos has since gone viral.

"It's definitely exploded, was not expecting that at all," Fischer said.

From the airport in Chicago to a driveway in Fond du Lac, fans of all ages addressed their anxiety in different ways.

9-year-old Isaac Krebsbach took a break from playing catch with his mom to listen to the final play. When his mom asked if the moment was stressing him out, he answered yes.

Provided to TMJ4 Isaac Krebsbach — Brewers Fan in Fond du Lac

Isaac didn't see the final play, but his reaction was clear.

"I just started going crazy and like running around and it's just really exciting," Isaac Krebsbach said. "Like, out of ten it's probably like a ten, honestly," Krebsbach said.

11-year-old Liam Bierman had a front row seat right at home.

"Right when Chourio hit that hit, I was just jacked. That's why I ran to my dad," Liam Bierman said.

Provided to TMJ4 Liam Bierman — Brewers Fan

Three viral videos capture the spirit of a Brewers fan base that says it has never been more hopeful that the team can go all the way. When asked what makes him confident, Bierman had a quick answer.

"The Miz and Chourio," Bierman said.

Krebsbach pointed to the team's performance this season.

"They've just had a lot of home runs and like really good games," Krebsbach said.

The Brewers Fan Store at American Family Field is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Employees say Chourio shirts and jersey are always popular items, but even moreso after the game-winning hit to send the Brewers up 2-0 on the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

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