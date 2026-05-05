MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is recovering after being struck in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in the Franklin Heights neighborhood.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. May 3 near North 27th Street and West Townsend Street, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. Investigators say a vehicle struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. The pedestrian, identified as Julio Camacho, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Frederick Ball Sr. Camacho down in the street near 27th and Townsend.

Camacho told TMJ4 News he had just picked up food from Munchies and was walking back to his car when everything went black. He has no memory of the impact and woke up hours later in a hospital bed. Doctors diagnosed him with a sprained ankle with a fracture, a sternal fracture, a bruised kidney, stitches in his elbow, an injured shoulder, and multiple bruises.

Watch: Milwaukee hit-and-run victim recovering; driver wanted

‘I thought he was dead’: Milwaukee hit-and-run victim recovering; driver wanted

“It could’ve been much worse,” Camacho said. “You probably would’ve thought this person was dead if it was in front of your house. That’s what people in the neighborhood thought.”

Mike Beiermeister Julio Camacho was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. The driver fled the scene.

A witness who recorded video of Camacho lying motionless in the street described the collision as extremely loud. Frederick Ball Sr. said he was watching television just steps from where Camacho was hit. At first glance, Ball thought Camacho was dead.

“It actually sounded like somebody hit a car head-on,” Ball said. “His bag of food was in front of his car. One shoe right here, the other over there. I knew he got hit from hearing the impact."

Ball and others stayed with Camacho until paramedics arrived. He told TMJ4 his car was recently sideswiped near the exact location and around the same time where Camacho was struck, and he has a theory for why it's such a dangerous spot.

"A lot of these accidents happen from people coming from clubs intoxicated. Not paying attention," said Ball.

Mike Beiermeister Frederick Ball Sr. heard the collision and saw the aftermath.

Camacho said one witness told his family the suspect vehicle briefly reversed after the crash, looked at him, and then drove away.

“They just drove off and left you there like that. What kind of person are you for that?” Camacho said.

The video of the aftermath has been shared widely on social media, drawing attention to reckless driving in the city. Camacho said he has dealt with previous hit-and-run property damage to his car and believes drivers need to be more accountable.

“More people just need to be taking accountability for what they do,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest factor.”

Camacho hopes neighbors will check their security cameras and come forward with information to help police find the driver.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

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